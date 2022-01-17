Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar will be featuring along with director and producer Rohit Shetty in the show ‘Mission Frontline’. Farhan will be seen training hard while spending a day with soldiers of the Rashtriya Rifles.

Speaking of his overall training experience, Farhan said: “If I could express the feeling in one word, it would be humbling for me. Back when we were filming ‘Lakshya‘, we went up close and personal with the lives of our jawans, but stepping into their shoes and experiencing the hardships they go through on-ground is a life-changing experience.”

Farhan Akhtar shares further about the difficulties faced by him during the training in tough terrain and weather conditions.

“It was extremely difficult for me to get trained in such tough terrain and weather conditions, but their support and encouragement made it possible. It is an honour to have got the chance to be a part of discovery+’s ‘Mission Frontline’.” Farhan Akhtar said.

Other than this, Farhan and his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar are planning to tie the knot soon and also have a special date in mind to make their wedding announcement. The report by Bollywood Life suggests that the love birds will make their wedding plans official on the occasion of Farhan’s birthday which falls on January 9, 2021.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in his film Toofan. The film is about Aziz Ali (Farhan), a goon from Dongri who finds success as a boxer, only to lose it all after a mistake. The film creates drama as Aziz tries to make a comeback against all odds. Mrunal Thakur plays Farhan’s love interest and Paresh Rawal as Aziz’s coach.

‘Mission Frontline’ will premiere on January 20 on discovery+.

