Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment recently announced its upcoming film with Sunny Deol. The film also stars Jyotika, who plays a pivotal role alongside him in this project. Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of Border 2. However, he reportedly allotted his dates to complete the film’s shoot in the summer of 2026.

Sunny Deol’s Yet Untitled Film With Excel Entertainment To Be An Action Thriller

The yet untitled film will be directed by Balaji Ganesh and promises to be a one-of-a-kind action thriller, with some of the industry’s most formidable forces coming together for the first time. The action thriller went on floors on Friday, 27th February 2026, with the shoot currently underway.

More About The Project

The director Balaji Ganesh is a Chennai-based filmmaker who has worked extensively as a long-time co-director to the renowned filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss (Holiday fame). Having been closely involved in story development, direction, and large-scale production, he makes his feature directorial debut with this suspense thriller.

The film is set to be an Excel Entertainment Production, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, and A.R. Murugadoss, co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Aditya Joshi, Sunnil Jain, and Yusuf Shaikh.

