Sunny Deol’s epic war action drama Border 2 refuses to wrap up despite strong competition at the box office. The Kerala Story 2 joined the box office battle last Friday. Despite that, Anurag Singh’s directorial has packed a fair sixth weekend. Scroll below for a detailed worldwide update on day 38.

How much has Border 2 earned in India?

Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh’s co-starrer is the only Bollywood success so far in 2026. According to estimates, Border 2 collected 25 lakh on day 38. It witnessed an upward trend in the sixth weekend, despite the dominance of The Kerala Story 2 at the ticket windows along with competition from O’Romeo, Mardaani 3, and other releases.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at an estimated 360.89 crore net. Made on a budget of 275 crore, Border 2 is a profitable outing with returns of 85.89 crores in 38 days.

Check out the detailed week-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 244.97 crore

Week 2: 78.92 crore

Week 3: 26.45 crore

Week 4: 7.35 crore

Week 5: 2.55 crore*

Weekend 6: 65 lakh*

Total – 360.89 crore*

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection

The end is near as Border 2 has already concluded its overseas run, accumulating 57.25 crore gross. The worldwide box office collection after 38 days comes to 483.10 crore*. Due to a lack of strong content, Sunny Deol‘s film may run for a few more days in theatres. But it will likely conclude its run under the 485 crore range.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 38 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 360.89 crore*

ROI: 85.89 crore

ROI%: 31.23%

India gross: 425.85 crore*

Overseas gross: 57.25 crore

Worldwide gross: 483.10 crore*

Verdict: Plus

*Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

