Whenever Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan team up, expectations hit the roof, and usually shatter it. In fact, the cherry on the cake is a spooky mansion and a catchy hook to the mix, which definitely makes the recipe for a potential chartbuster. The new track from Bhoot Bangla, Raam Ji Aake Bhala Karenge, has dropped, and it clearly tries to recreate Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Bhool Bhulaiyaa! But does it succeed?

The song opens with that classic Priyadarshan framing: dark corridors, flickering lights, and Akshay Kumar’s signature energetic swag that feels like a throwback to a decade ago. The music directors have made a conscious effort to ensure the track sounds modern and peppy!

Raam Ji Aake Bhala Karenge is essentially a prayer for survival wrapped in a club beat. The lyrics are infectious, and the hook line is designed to get stuck in your head after just one listen. This one serves like a proper party anthem! In fact, trust me, this would be the most played song on Holi parties this season!

Akshay Kumar is in top form, and his comic timing and dance steps feel as if no time has passed since his peak horror-comedy era. It has the same energy as Bala – Shaitan ka Sala, and the same tone that made Bhool Bhulaiyaa a masterpiece is visible here.

While the Bhool Bhulaiyaa title track is a cult classic that defined a generation, Raam Ji Aake Bhala Karenge might not reach those legendary heights of madness, but it still promises to be a solid entertainer in its own right. This song is clearly engineered to take over social media reels and wedding playlists.

If someone asks me, then Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan successfully recreated the Hare Krishna Hare Ram for the most part of this song from Bhoot Bangla!

Check out the song here.

Advertisement

For more music reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tu Yaa Main Music Review: 7Bantai’Z & Adarsh Gourav Bring Gully Boy Energy To A Calm Yet Chaotic World & Promise, ‘Naam Karun Bada, Kaam Karun Bada’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News