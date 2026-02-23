Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is currently hosting the popular TV game show Wheel of Fortune, and the series has been packed with fun, surprises, and candid revelations. While interacting with contestants and celebrity guests, the actor has often opened up about personal memories. In the upcoming episode, he shares one such story from his college days — and it’s both shocking and hilarious.

For the first time on national television, Akshay spoke about a college crush who unknowingly became the reason he got beaten up. The confession left everyone in the studio stunned before quickly turning into a moment of laughter.

Akshay Kumar Makes A Shocking Confession On Wheel Of Fortune

A simple shayari by contestant Adarsh sparked lively, surprising conversation during the show, shifting the discussion into a debate over whether men make enough effort to win someone’s heart. To which contestant Anit didn’t hesitate and went on to say, men should make the effort, but they often fall short. The remark prompts Akshay to reflect on his own experience, which offered everyone present a glimpse into his love life.

Akshay Kumar shared, “Mujhe yaad hai, main apne time ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj se kareeban 40 saal pehle main college mein tha, toh main ek ladki ko bahut chahta tha. Maine uske liye gaana seekha aur mera ek dost tha jisko guitar chalana aata tha. Main sacchi mein keh raha hoon, main uske ghar ke bahar jaake gaana gaya aur woh guitar baja raha tha. Maine gaana gaya, uske baad pata hai kya hua?”

After keeping audiences guessing for a while, he continued to share, saying, “Uske jitne bhi neighbours the, unhone mujhe peeta. Hum dono ne maar khayi.” He further added, “Mehnat zyada hone se bhi pitai hoti hai.” This hilarious incident from Akshay Kumar’s college time left audiences in splits. The honest and humorous confession left everyone amused, adding yet another memorable moment to the show.

