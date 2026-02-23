Love stories always create magic in cinema, especially when it’s an old-school or late-life romance. Zee5 has announced its upcoming film, titled Jab Khuli Kitaab, a deeply charming late-life romance featuring veterans Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia. The film offers a tender, humorous, and endearing love story.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, a Shoestrap Films Production, the film is written and directed by Saurabh Shukla and is based on his original play of the same name. The film is set to premiere exclusively on Hindi ZEE5 on March 06, 2026.

Jab Khuli Kitaab First Look Poster

The makers and streaming platform Zee5 released the first-look poster of Jab Khuli Kitaab, offering a glimpse of an engaging family drama filled with warmth, wit, and heartfelt moments. The poster promises the film to be a heartwarming tale featuring an ensemble cast including Aparshakti Khurana, Nauheed Cyrusi, and Sameer Soni.

Jab Khuli Kitaab Plot

Jab Khuli Kitaab follows Gopal and Anusuya, a couple whose decades-long bond is shaken by an unexpected revelation. As long-held truths come to light, the family is drawn into a whirlwind of emotions, sometimes poignant, often humorous, resulting in a story that explores love, companionship, forgiveness, and the beautiful possibility of rediscovering each other after a lifetime together.

Jab Khuli Kitaab Cast

Alongside Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia, the film’s stellar ensemble cast includes Aparshakti Khurana as a young lawyer whose modern worldview brings a fresh dynamic to the story, along with Mansi Parekh, Sameer Soni, and Nauheed Cyrusi, each adding depth and texture to this delightful family tapestry.

Blending nostalgia with present-day emotional conflicts, the film aims to present a mature romance that feels both relatable and comforting. With seasoned performers at the forefront and a story rooted in real emotions, Jab Khuli Kitaab looks set to offer a touching watch when it arrives on ZEE5 this March.

