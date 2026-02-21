Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Subedaar, set to premiere on March 5 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Even before its official premiere, the film is already getting strong reactions. The film’s trailer has not yet been released, but veteran actor Anupam Kher got to watch it before its release.

Anupam Kher Praises Anil Kapoor’s Work In Subedaar

Anupam Kher recently shared a video after watching the trailer of the upcoming Prime Video film, and his response has added to the early buzz. Calling it a special moment and privilege to watch his longtime friend’s work before everyone else, Kher said he was left speechless on many levels.

Anupam Kher described the trailer as “brilliantly made”. Praising Kapoor’s evolution, he added, “Kapoor saab kya invent kiya hai aapne aap ko, reinvent kiya hai” and expressed how inspired he felt after watching it. He also lauded director Suresh Triveni, saying, “love your work,” and shared his excitement for audiences to experience the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

All About Subedaar

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar also stars Radhikka Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Mona Singh in key roles. The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni. Subedaar is an Opening Image Films production, in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network.

Subedaar will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu and will stream in over 240 countries and territories.

With early praise already pouring in, the film is shaping up to be one of the most-awaited digital releases this month.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Chiraiya Teaser: Divya Dutta’s JioHotstar Drama Questions Marriage & Consent

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News