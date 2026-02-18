The upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune promises not just thrilling spins but also some candid and heartfelt moments. In a surprising confession, Akshay Kumar shared his reading habits during an engaging interaction with a contestant named Yash.

Akshay Kumar’s Hilarious Interaction With Contestant On Wheel Of Fortune

While introducing himself, Yash shared an interesting analogy about his life. Comparing his life to a wheel of fortune, he said he has no idea where he’ll end up in his journey through life. A Marine Engineer by education and profession, Yash revealed that for the past 10 years, he has also worked as a cartoon scriptwriter and an anchor for the Mumbai Indians.

He further added that he has written for several cartoon shows and has penned three projects for Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, Golmaal, Little Singham, and Simmba.

With a touch of humor, Yash added that he is now waiting to write the sequel to Sooryavanshi as well. Impressed by his journey, Akshay said, “So basically, you are a writer.” This prompted the conversation to take an unexpected turn.

Akshay candidly admitted, “Do you know that I haven’t read a single book in my life. I read faces. To be honest, my wife is a writer and reads one book every day. But I’ve never read a book.”

The honest and humorous confession left everyone amused, adding yet another memorable moment to the show.

Twinkle Khanna As An Author

Twinkle Khanna has written many books and has accomplished a lot as an author. That’s why Akshay Kumar lauded her on Wheel of Fortune.

Twinkle Khanna’s books include Mrs Funnybones, Welcome to Paradise, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.

Wheel Of Fortune, hosted by Akshay Kumar, airs every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM IST on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features.

Must Read: When Salim Khan Told Salman Khan & Kids, “I Want You To Give Same Respect To Helen” – Here’s How Salma Reacted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News