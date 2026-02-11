SonyLIV’s reality TV game show Wheel of Fortune has been a hit since it premiered on the platform on January 27 this year. The spinning wheel game show has Akshay Kumar as host, which adds to its charm. In an exciting crossover that has caught the attention of television audiences, Zee TV actress Manya Pathak is all set to appear on the show soon alongside the Bollywood superstar.

Manya Pathak To Complement Akshay Kumar On Wheel Of Fortune

The collaboration brings together two dynamic entertainers from different modes of entertainment, promising viewers a vibrant mix of charm, wit, and star power. Manya Pathak, known for her impactful performances and rising popularity on Zee TV, has been steadily winning hearts with her on-screen presence.

Her appearance on Wheel of Fortune will mark another chapter in her television journey. Her spontaneity and lively personality are expected to add a refreshing spark to the show.

Akshay Kumar, who hosts the Indian adaptation of the globally loved game show, continues to draw excitement with every new promo and guest reveal. His humor and energetic hosting style have already made the show one of the most exciting launches on Sony TV this season.

Wheel Of Fortune Premise

Wheel of Fortune brings the classic international format to Indian audiences with a fresh twist, combining big wins, engaging puzzles, celebrity interactions, and unexpected moments. Manya Pathak’s appearance with Akshay Kumar is expected to be one such highlight, drawing fans from both television and Bollywood circles.

While the episode is being kept tightly under wraps, early glimpses suggest a fun-filled, glamorous, and high-spirited interaction between the two stars. Wheel of Fortune airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Sony TV.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Lucky The Superstar OTT Release Date: When & Where To Stream GV Prakash Kumar’s Tamil Movie Online?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News