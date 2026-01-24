As we gear up to celebrate the 77th Republic Day, it feels like the perfect moment to pause, reflect, and express gratitude to our unsung heroes. Apoorva Lakhia seems to echo that very sentiment with the release of Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan. The song makes this Saturday feel a little more meaningful, carrying with it the hope that Salman Khan may finally be inching toward his long-awaited comeback as the Bollywood hero audiences have loved for decades. Scroll below for a detailed song review.

Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal deliver a Republic Day hymn!

The song’s opening seconds immediately set a stirring patriotic tone. The melody strikes the right chords and goes straight for the heart, while Arijit Singh’s soulful voice delivers exactly what we’ve been yearning for. Sameer Anjaan’s lyrics leave a lasting impact, and Shreya Ghoshal further elevates the mood with her deeply heartfelt rendition. Above all, it’s the unexpected yet beautiful collaboration between Himesh Reshammiya, Salman Khan, and Arijit Singh that truly stands out, surpassing expectations and lingering long after the song ends.

The visuals leave a lasting impact!

The promo’s visuals are unforgettable, instantly drawing the audience into the story. Coupled with heartfelt music, they prepare viewers for the emotional journey ahead. We see the happy side of Salman Khan’s brave soldier as he spends precious moments with his wife, Chitrangda Singh, and their two children. Yet, there’s an underlying tension; every joyful moment carries the weight of uncertainty, as he departs for battle, knowing the consequences of the Battle of Galwan.

For an emotional viewer, these sequences are bound to resonate deeply, evoking tears and empathy. This is precisely the aim of a pre-release promo: to forge a connection with the audience. By balancing warmth, love, and impending tragedy, this promo achieves that goal with subtlety and power. Promotion delivered right!

My final thoughts

Honestly, I haven’t seen Salman Khan bring this level of sincerity to a role in quite some time. Watching him here truly took me back to Bajrangi Bhaijaan, one of his most heartfelt performances. I can only hope that when I leave the theatres after Battle of Galwan, I feel the same sense of connection and emotion.

Let’s just say, the musical collaboration between Himesh Reshammiya, Shreya Ghoshal, Salman Khan, and Arijit Singh was the first step towards it!

Battle Of Galwan will be releasing in theatres worldwide on April 17, 2026.

