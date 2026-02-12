It is very difficult to understand today’s generation. Their idea of art, creativity, and skills is so different from the last decade that it is practically impossible for a millennial like me to catch up with them. Honestly, there are times that I run out of breath and thoughts trying to understand their POVs. Upcoming film Tu Ya Main, which marks Shanaya Kapoor’s debut on the big screen, has dropped its music album, and the entire album is spot on!

If Mumbai’s heartbeat and Gen-Z, Gen-X energy today could be described with lo-fi beats, heavy bass, and soul-crushing poetry, it would be the soundtrack of this film directed by Bejoy Nambiar! A brilliant collaboration of a lot of artists, this album is fiery and promises to keep you pumped up!

We’ve seen Adarsh Gourav dominate the screen, but who knew he could dominate our playlists too? Backed by the raw energy of 7Bantai’Z and the Midas touch of Sez on the Beat, Tu Yaa Main album is a banger! It is gritty, lively, and still serves you the exact emotional high with its A-class lyrics and raps!

Interestingly, the album does not feature the classic old song by Kishore Kumar Aankhein Chaar, that was remixed for a promotional video! The album has 8 fresh songs, and all of them belong to the same world! Check out the entire music review in detail.

Song: Fame Us

Singers: 7Bantai’Z & Rai Harrie

Lyrics: David Klyton, Nishant Mohite, Aditya Vhatkar, Yogesh Kurme, Siddesh Jammi, Rai Harrie & Nitesh Patel

The album kicks off with Fame Us, a track that serves as a gritty manifesto for the street-hop scene. 7Bantai’Z and Rai Harrie create an atmosphere that personally I cannot relate to, but I am sure this vibe is something the youth connects with! There are a lot of verses in this rap that make my brows frown, but if slang and gaalis are cool, then so be it! The most decent verse that this massive lyrical team delivers is,

“Haan, Zero Se Hero Bane,

Koyle Se Heere Bane

Sitaare Saare, Gandhi Euro Sab Gine

Karte Munna Bhai Talk

Collar Upar Jackie Shroff

Apan Rehte On Top!

Karte Jo Bhi Top Notch”

While it is a quintessential hype track that captures the arrival of an underdog, some listeners like me might find the relentless energy a bit overwhelming if they aren’t deep into the gully rap genre.

Song: Jee Liya

Singers: Adarsh Gourav & Lothika

Composer: Adarsh Gourav & Aditya N.

Lyrics: Chakori Dwivedi

Tu Yaa Main album takes a 180-degree turn into a breezy, melancholic beauty sung by Adarsh Gourav, and boy, he has a legitimate, textured voice that blends seamlessly with Lothika’s ethereal vocals. I have seen him sing on Insta reels, and I knew he could pull this off, so I had expectations from this song! The composition by Adarsh himself is lush yet minimalist, making it the perfect song for a long drive! Chakori Dwivedi wins this one while she writes, “Toota jab woh taara, Jebon mein bhar saara, Haasil kar liya, Hoke riha, ye dil hai jee liya!”

Song: Get Your Party Started

Singers: Dhruv Visvanath, Chhavi Sodhani & Pragya Sodhani

Composer: Dhruv Visvanath

Lyrics: Dhruv Visvanath, ÆbZee (Hindi) & Abhilasha Arun Sakhyahari (Marathi)

For those looking for a local celebration, Get Your Party Started delivers a quirky, multi-lingual riot. Combining Hindi and Marathi lyrics is a masterstroke, and this will serve its target audience right! The track is a technical marvel; it occasionally feels a bit busy, but it will work once it finds its takers!

Song: Jee Liya (Reprise)

Singers: Adarsh Gourav & Lothika

Composer: Adarsh Gourav and Aditya N.

Lyrics: Chakori Dwivedi

The reprise version offers a more organic, stripped-back take on the original hit. The chemistry between Adarsh and Lothika feels even more palpable here, especially during the bridge where their harmonies truly soar. A perfect late-night companion this Valentine’s week and Unplugged lovers here is your asset!

Song: Naam Karu Bada

Singer: Adarsh Gourav

Composer: Sez on the Beat

Lyrics: 7 Bantai’Z

For me, this is the strongest song on this album. The energy shifts back to high gear and Adarsh Gourav sounds like a seasoned rockstar here, handling the aggressive, aspirational lyrics with grit and fire. The standout lyrical moment is the hook that says,

“Aao Chal Koshish Kar

Chal Koshish Kar

Rakh Bharosa Process Par

Bharosa Process Par

Kar Jeet Ko Register

Jeet Ko Register

Jaise Medal Jaake Chest Par

Medal Jaake Chest Par!”

What a winner of a song!

Song: MumBhai

Singers: Chaitanya Pandit & 2Sharc

Composed By: Chaitanya Pandit, 2Sharc

Lyrics: Chaitanya Pandit & 2Sharc

MumBhai is perhaps the most atmospheric track on the list, leaning heavily into a dark aesthetic. It’s a niche track that might not find a home on a generic pop playlist, but it might be essential to the narrative of Tu Yaa Main. The clever lyrical play on the word MumBhai, treating the city not just as a location but as a protective, elder brother, is a stroke of genius that will resonate deeply with anyone who has lived there. Probably Bombay Meri Jaan version for today’s generation!

Song: Chandni

Singer: 7Bantai’Z

Music: Kataaksh & Aditya Bisht

Lyrics: David Klyton, Nitesh Patel, Nishant Mohite, Aditya Vhatkar, Yogesh Kurme & Siddesh Jammi

With Chandni, 7Bantai’Z shows us their softer side, proving they can handle romance just as well as they handle rivalry. A heartbreak song, I might not resonate with most people, but honestly, it still hooked me well!

Song: Aala Flowpara

Singer: Adarsh Gourav

Composed By: Sez on the Beat

Co-Composed By: Saurabh Abhyankar aka 100RBH

Lyrics: Saurabh Abhyankar aka 100RBH

Finally, the album closes with the explosive Aala Flowpara, which is a perfect extension to the Nalasopara and its undying spirit and energy! This is where everything comes together – Adarsh’s vocals, Sez’s production, and the additional fire of 100RBH and 7Bantai’Z. The only downside is that it ends the album on such a massive high that everything else you listen to afterward feels a bit dull.

Tu Yaa Main music album is a rare soundtrack that balances commercial appeal with street credibility. Adarsh Gourav is a musical gem and definitely the find of the season. What an album!

Check out the entire jukebox here.

