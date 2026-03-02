Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has officially been cast in Tumbbad 2, marking a significant development in the evolution of the cult folklore-driven horror-fantasy franchise. His addition signals a bold, creative move as the makers gear up to take the universe into a more layered, intense, and horror-laced atmospheric territory.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Expected To Bring Depth & Experience To Tumbbad 2

Known for his layered, unpredictable, engrossing, and emotional spine-chilling performances, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is expected to bring formidable depth to Tumbbad 2’s narrative. While details about his character are being tightly guarded, it’s suggested that he will play a pivotal role central to the film’s folkloric arc — one that promises psychological intensity and moral complexity at the core of its premise.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shared, “Tumbbad has always been a film I admired for its originality and atmospheric storytelling. When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story, and I joined them in their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I’ll be portraying has many layers, and I’m looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team.”

Tumbbad 2 Is One Of The Most Highly Anticipated Upcoming Films

With production slated to begin soon, Tumbbad 2 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cinematic events in the making. With Nawazuddin Siddiqui now officially part of its world, the next chapter promises unforgettable, layered, and meticulous execution.

For Sohum Shah, who has long championed the Tumbbad universe as both actor and producer, this casting marks a strategic creative expansion. With a performer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s calibre stepping into the fold, the sequel appears ready to explore more complex emotional terrain while retaining the atmospheric intensity that defined the original.

More About Tumbbad 2

Tumbbad 2 is spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios, and is led by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. The studio has built a strong industry footprint across production, presentation, and global distribution, with credits spanning over 3,000 films, including Kahaani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, presenting the global blockbuster RRR, and distributing major commercial successes such as Jawan, Stree 2, and Chhaava.

