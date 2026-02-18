Tumbbad 2 continues to expand its creative canvas with major international talent joining the much-anticipated sequel. As per a source close to the project, Los Angeles–based concept artist and creature designer Simon Lee, popularly known as Spiderzero, and renowned prosthetic designer Shaune Harrison have come on board the film.

Simon Lee & Shaune Harrison’s Notable Projects

Known globally for his work in creature design and world-building, Simon Lee has been associated with several high-profile international projects, including Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Kong: Skull Island, Pacific Rim, Edge of Tomorrow, Star Trek Beyond, Maleficent, and the Amazon series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. His expertise lies in crafting immersive mythological worlds and visually striking creatures — elements that are central to the Tumbbad universe.

Shaune Harrison joins the project as prosthetic designer and brings extensive global experience. He has worked on major international productions, including Star Wars, The Mummy, World War Z, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and all the Harry Potter films, along with the television series Peaky Blinders. His involvement is expected to enhance the film’s character detailing and visual authenticity.

Tumbbad 2: Mythological & Atmospheric Nature Of Sohum Shah’s Upcoming Horror Sequel

The sequel is being mounted by actor-producer Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films, and presented by Pen Studios, led by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. With Pen Studios, the banner behind large-scale blockbusters such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi — backing the sequel, the makers appear intent on mounting the project on a far grander visual scale.

“Given the mythology-heavy and atmospheric nature of Tumbbad, the sequel demands a deeper, more expansive visual language. The idea is to blend rooted storytelling with world-class creature design and prosthetic work, and Simon and Shaune’s experience makes them exciting additions,” shares the source.

The original Tumbbad was widely praised for its haunting production design and visual detailing, which played a crucial role in shaping its cult status. With international talent now collaborating alongside Pen Studios’ production strength, Tumbbad 2 is steadily positioning itself as an ambitious cinematic expansion of the franchise.

While an official confirmation from the makers is awaited, industry chatter suggests that the sequel is gearing up to significantly elevate both its scale and mythic intensity.

