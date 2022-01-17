Bollywood’s Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan has been the queen of millions of hearts across the world since she graced the B-town industry through her debut film Refugee. Since then the actress has made sure to woo everyone through her movies!

Bebo is not only known for her magnificent looks and promising acting skills. The actress is also known for her glamorous fashion choices. From her red carpet looks to her comfy casual outing looks, the actress has won it all!

Well, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently spotted by the paps outside her father Randhir Kapoor’s house along with her sister Karishma Kapoor, her husband Saif Ali Khan, and her two kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The Aitraaz actress was seen donning a very casual yet chic look.

In the photos, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen wearing a simple Gucci logo T-shirt and matched it with velvet track pants. The diva accessorized herself with some silver bracelets, a silver watch, and a very expensive Christian Dior oblique jacquard saddle tote bag. Kareena finished her whole look by wearing white sneakers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Her casual look was just breathtaking! However, are you aware of the price of that very simple white Gucci tee and the very expensive Christian Dior tote bag?!

Well, the price of the casual Gucci tee that Kareena Kapoor Khan wore, will cost you ₹43,888 (USD 590) approximately. Whereas, the Christian Dior tote bag will cost you a whopping price of ₹1,93,405 (USD 2,600). So, if we round up the price of Kareena’s whole look then it would come up to a price of ₹2.50 Lakhs. Yes, you have heard that absolutely right!

Kareena’s casual look is heavier in terms of prices!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will next be seen in her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.

What do you think about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s casual outing look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

