Link ups, break ups and controversy rumours about Bollywood stars are not new and for many years citizens eagerly wait to know some interesting gossips about their favourite stars. Similarly, when Aamir Khan separated from Reena Dutt in 2002, many were shocked to know that the actor has secretly married Preity Zinta; the news was all over the place.

The two paired up in the 2001 superhit film Dil Chahta Hai. Their chemistry as Shalini and Akash Malhotra was most loved in the film. The movie was a coming-of-age romance film written and directed by Farhan Akhtar. It also featured Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna along with Sonali Kulkarni, and Dimple Kapadia in important roles.

Back in 2002, the secret marriage news about Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta spread like a wildfire. During the time, when Preity appeared on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, the actress opened up about the same. She said, “Aamir is a very dear friend. We had a great working relationship in Dil Chahta Hai. When things were not going properly in his personal life, I was the nearest candidate because the last film he did was with me. So, suddenly, I became Mrs Aamir Khan. I had to go around saying, ‘Not married!’”

Apart from Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta was also romantically linked with Sanjay Dutt, reacting to this, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress said, “I was really shocked, actually, and very pissed off. I love Sanju. I love him. I have loved him since I was a kid and he is like papa bear to me.”

“He doesn’t even call me Preity, he calls me Yaku… He has always treated me like I am his kid sister or he has put his arm around me and asked, ‘Are you fine?’ So, for me to be linked with him was disgusting.”

Further during her conversation with Simi Garewal, Preity Zinta claimed she was never attracted to her co-stars and shared she could never be a home-wrecker, “I love all my co-stars, they are my friends. I respect the fact that half of them are married.”

“I have never gotten attracted to my co-stars because most of the time, they are like, ‘Is my hair looking fine? Is my shirt looking alright?’ And I am like, ‘Can you see the big pimple on my nose?’ A relationship is more about two people in the same boat.”

Currently, Preity Zinta is happily married to Gene Goodenough, the two were in a relationship for a long time before tying the knot on February 29, 2016.

