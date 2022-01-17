Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most followed actors of Bollywood, not just for her recent hit movies but also for her appealing fashion sense. She has lately been posting several pictures and videos on social media, most of which go viral just within a few minutes. In the most recent development, the actor put up a series of pictures in a pink monokini and a see though white blouse and looks like netizens are not very happy with her ensembles.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Janhvi will soon be seen in an upcoming sports drama film, Mr & Mrs Mahi. The movie was announced in November 2021 and has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans. The film will feature Rajkummar Rao in the lead role while Janhvi will play the leading lady. Some reports also suggest that the upcoming Dharma Productions film will be the second Bollywood flick based on former Indian captain MS Dhoni.

Advertisement

In her most recent social media post, Janhvi Kapoor posted a series of pictures in different outfits, elaborating on her idea of self care. In the first pic, she opted for a yellow printed bikini and topped it up with a sheer white blouse. She also added a pair of light blue denim shorts to it while letting her naturally curly hair down.

In another set of pictures, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a partially sheer pink monokini which was a perfect pick for a day out at the pool. She paired it with a set of golden ring earrings and very light makeup.

In the comments section of the post, several people can be seen discussing her outfits and her skin care routine. Some of the netizens seemed extremely unhappy with her breakfast choice as she added a piece of strawberry to her sunny side up.

“Everything is fine until my OCD kicks in seeing the Strawberry in the egg… Eeekkk 😂😂”, a comment said

“Shree ji abhi jinda hoti to ye pic dekh ke kya reaction aata uska?”, another one said.

A troll wrote, “pant ki button khol ke photo daalna jaruri tha kya ya pant ka button toot gaya h ?”

Criticizing the way she used a gua sha, a netizen wrote, “The way you use gua sha is wrong!!! You were suppose to hold the skin tightly with your other hand.”

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Slammed Critics For Not Appreciating Slumdog Millionaire: “People In The US Have Become Crazy…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube