Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, is known for not mincing his words. Lately, he has been speaking quite aggressively against Bollywood celebrities. His one of the biggest feuds remains to be with Salman Khan, which began in full swing ever since Kamaal reviewed Radhe. Finally, it seems that the war is over!

For the unversed, Kamaal has been taking regular potshots at Salman. It all started when Bhaijaan decided to take legal help against Kamaal’s Radhe review, in which he took personal digs at the superstar. Ever since then, there’s been a lot going on between the two. But thankfully, it’s now over.

Yesterday, KRK shared a tweet and his tone was softer than expected. In his tweet, he urged media houses not to connect each of his tweets with Salman. He even called him his big brother. He wrote, “I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them.”

I request to media to not connect my each Tweet with @BeingSalmanKhan! We might be having little misunderstanding but still he is my big brother. So I am not his enemy neither hate him nor I tweet everything about him only. There are many other actors, I do tweet about them. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 16, 2022

It will be interesting to see if KRK takes a personal dig at Salman Khan from hereon!

Meanwhile, KRK recently called out Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, and other actors over their arrogance. He targeted them for their flop movies. In a recent video shared by him, Kamaal said, “Jo ye Bollywood wale hai, ye khud ko genius maante hai. Aap film khudke liye toh nahi banate ho. Aap ye films ghar me banake apne family members ko dikhane ke liye toh nahi banate ho?”

