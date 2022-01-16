Kangana Ranaut is one actress who doesn’t shy away from expressing her feelings from very early on in her acting career. Back in 2014, when Queen was released, her career skyrocketed and ever since then; there has been no looking back for the beauty. In the same year, when Deepika Padukone won an award for her performance in ‘Happy New Year,’ it didn’t go well with Kangana who took a dig at her in an interview. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Queen is undoubtedly one of the most brilliant performances of Kangana’s career and has changed her career graph drastically.

In 2014, Deepika Padukone dedicated her award for ‘Happy New Year’ to Kangana Ranaut for her performance in Queen at the stage and said, “Thank you for this award, but I believe that this year belonged to Kangana. So, Kangana, this one’s for you.”

Later in an interview with Zoom, Deepika Padukone praised Kangana Ranaut for Queen and said, “I think she was really outstanding in the movie and she truly truly deserves not just this award but I think every award that any actress receiving this year. I think all the awards should go to her.”

Later replying to Deepika’s praise, the Manikarnika actress took a dig at DP and said, “Usko Happy New Year ke liye award milega, usko chullu bhar paani main doob marna chahiye…Happy New Year ke liye aap award le kaise sakte hain?” as shared on a Reddit thread in one of her old interviews.

Kangana Ranaut continued and said, “Aap socho, thoda toh common sense hona chahiye. Ek bande ki Queen film ayi hai…aap Happy New Year ke liye usko award mil raha hai…aur aap logo ko woh dikhti hai. Woh toh shakal bachane ke liye bolega na banda.”

Watch the Reddit video here:

What are your thoughts on Kangana taking a dig at Deepika Padukone for winning an award for Happy New Year? Tell us in the space below.

