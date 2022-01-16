Bollywood’s versatile actress and controversy queen Kangana Ranaut usually hits the headlines for her way too bold statements. She especially is known for her digs at Bollywood celebs and politicians.

Well, this time it’s not the actress who has made a controversial statement but it was the Jharkhand’s Congress legislator from Jamtara, Irfan Ansari who did. Below is everything you need to know.

It now seems like the Indian politicians are quite obsessed with Bollywood actresses and their cheeks, as these politicians can only find a way to explain their promises of building something by objectifying women. Recently, Jharkhand’s MLA Irfan Ansari uploaded a self-made video in which he promised the people of his constituency that he would build smoother roads. While making his promise, the MLA for some reason claimed that the roads he would construct will be smoother than actress Kangana Ranaut’s cheeks.

The self-made video was tweeted by ANI. In the video MLA Irfan Ansari can be heard promising, “Construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon. I promise they will be smoother than actress Kangana Ranaut’s cheeks.”

As the video continues, the Congress legislator then adds that the promised smooth roads will be used by children from the tribal community as well as the state’s youth.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: I assure you that roads of Jamtara "will be smoother than cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut"; construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon..: Dr Irfan Ansari, Congress MLA, Jamtara (Source: Self-made video dated January 14) pic.twitter.com/MRpMYF5inW — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

This makes zero sense! Why does a politician have to promise the masses something by objectifying an actress or in general a woman? It’s just weird, don’t you think?

Meanwhile, earlier Maharashtra’s minister Gulabrao Patil had also compared the roads under his constituency to Bollywood’s legendary actress Hema Malini’s cheeks. However, the actress went on to give him a befitting reply by saying, “Such comments are not in a good taste.”

Well, let’s wait and see what Bollywood’s Thalaivii has to say about the comment!

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut who was last seen in A L Vijay’s Thalaivii will be next seen in her action-drama titled, Dhaakad.

