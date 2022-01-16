Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of Bollywood’s power couples who were last seen in the recently released 83. While the film didn’t live up to the expectation of the makers, the actor’s fans have positive words for the project.

Advertisement

Post the not-so-successful performance of the Kabir Khan directorial at the box office, the Bajirao Mastani jetted off for a vacation and are now back from the undisclosed location. The duo was spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport and giving some major couple goals. Well, netizens had mixed feeling about the two with the majority trolling them.

Advertisement

While Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone received much love for their recent airport spotting video, with fans saying “Beautiful couple” and more, they were also mercilessly trolled. One netizen, poking fun at Ranveer’s recent release commented, “83 flop reaction” Another wrote, “Ab to flop ho gyi bolo new subject ki movie bnaye naa ki documentary” A third commented, “Nautanki”

Continuing trolling Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone further, another netizen commented, “Hat jaao re do andho ki jodi aarhi hai 😂😂😂 @ranveersingh @deepikapadukone dosti ho gayi bahut gehri ek andha ek behri”

Netizens even took a dig at the casual look Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone pulled off at the airport. While the Gully Boy actor opted for a white t-shirt paired with blue ripped denim, the Piku star looked gorgeous in a white top – with a plunging V-neck and blue jeans. Commenting on their look, one Instagram user wrote, “Garmiyo mei ye huddi phente hai or sardiyo mei jacket vgera kch nhi….kya ye ishi dharti k hai…..” Another wrote, “In maderchodo ke designer kapde bik Gaye flop film ke baad??” A third fan – stunned by Ranveer Singh’s airport fashion sense wrote, “h ye insaan ne aaj kese kapde pahan liye h”

While a fourth replied, “Pehchaan hi nhi paai m @ranveersingh ko normal clothes mei…” Another added, “Aaj dono normal kapdo me dikhe hain” A few more comments on their fashion choice had netizens saying, “Ye ranveersingh he nahi me nahi manta wo Itne normal Kapde pehan hi nahi sakta,” and another adding “Rather news should be Ranveer spotted in normal clothes…”

Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Video Source: Viral Bhayani

What are your thoughts about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s latest airport look? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Bachpan Ka Pyaar Fame Sahdev Dirdo Becomes Youngest Indian To Launch His Own NFT Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube