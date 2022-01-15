Sahdev Dirdo became a household name after his old video singing ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar’ went viral like wildfire. After going viral, singer/rapper Badshah worked with him on the music video of the same song. Recently, the kid was on the news after he met with an accident but soon after he recovered, he has now become the youngest Indian to venture into metaverse as he launches his own NFT collection in the marketplace called, nOFTEN.

For the unversed, the 10-year-old recently was in a serious accident while on his way to his village on a bike with his father. The young singer remained unconscious for almost 5 hours after falling off the bike and sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Bachpan Ka Pyaar fame Sahdev Dirdo has joined the likes of top Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Sunny Leone among others, already has their NFT collection.

The news about Sahdev Dirdo venturing into NFT was shared by the platform called, nOFTEN. Sharing the good news, the page wrote, “Sahdev Dirdo, 10yr old singer and internet sensation who shot to fame with ‘Bachpan ka Pyar’ is all set to step into the metaverse with @nOFTEN_NFT India’s celebrity metaverse marketplace. Do you want to see what’s in his store? Head to nOFTEN.com now!”

On the related note, after the 10-year-old was hospitalized due to a major accident, rapper Badshah kept sharing updates about his health on his social media, he had written, “Sahdev is better now and has regained consciousness. Will go to Raipur to see a good neurosurgeon. Thank you for your prayers.”

Once Sahdev Dirdo recovered, the young singer thanked everyone, including the doctor with folded hands. Sharing a video on Instagram, the singer wrote, “Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL for all the prayers and wishes”

