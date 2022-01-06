Not just in Bollywood films, celebrities too engage in drama. As much as we hate to admit it, we all love some good celebrity conflict now and then. There has been no shortage of them in recent years. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan too engaged in a brawl that made headlines a few years ago.

It was back in 2012 when Sacred Games star got in a brawl with an NRI businessman Iqbal Sharma at Taj Hotel’s Wasabi restaurant in Colaba. The incident led to a huge fiasco that resulted in Saif being arrested by Mumbai police. Scroll down to know more about it.

As per the DNA report, Saif Ali Khan was arrested based on a complaint filed against him by Iqbal Sharma, who alleged that the actor assaulted him and fractured his nose at Taj Hotel’s Wasabi restaurant in Colaba. However, the actor was released on bail the same day.

He even told a bevvy of onlookers while leaving the Colaba police station, “I am a law-abiding citizen. All allegations against me are false and justice will be done.” Hours after being released, the actor filed a counter-complaint against Sharma insisting that he acted in self-defence as he was attacked first.

Iqbal Shaikh, assistant police commissioner, Colaba division also explained the alleged incident in a statement. The commissioner said, “Sharma and his family were seated close to the table where Saif and 10 of his friends were having dinner. Saif’s group was making a lot of noise and therefore, Sharma requested them to lower their voice. This led to a heated argument and a scuffle between Saif and Sharma.”

“Saif Ali Khan and two others from his group then bashed up Sharma, resulting in the Johannesburg businessman suffering a nasal bone fracture,” Shaikh added.

When the alleged incident occurred Saif was accompanied by his then-girlfriend and now wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and others. They were having dinner at Wasabi restaurant.

Saif Ali Khan later issued an apology for losing his cool. As reported by NDTV, the actor said, “…it is our responsibility that we always behave the right way. So in one way, I would like to apologise about what happened and I think even this could have been handled in a different way. I get angry at things any normal person will get angry at. But it should not be displayed in public.”

