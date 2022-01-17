Ramanand Sagar’s granddaughter Sakshi Chopra is known as a model, a singer and a songwriter as much as she’s known for her hot pictures. Well, she’s in the news again owing to the latter. The singer, who is known for soaring the temperature with her bold avatars, has left netizens talking because of her recent airport look.

Advertisement

Sakshi was spotted by paparazzi at the international airport a while ago, flying to Los Angeles. While she was all smiles posing for shutterbugs and making a victory sign, netizens weren’t pleased with her OOTD and began trolling her for it.

Advertisement

Sakshi Chopra opted to travel in style and comfort. She kept it casual, but 100% stylish, in a white crop white top – that looks pretty much like a sports bra and teamed up with green comfy trousers. She complimented her look with chic sunglasses, a black handbag, a couple of bangles and a double chain. The top flaunted the singer’s cle*vage and accentuated her sexy figure.

Netizens were left stunned seeing these pictures and videos of Sakshi Chopra at the Mumbai airport. Taking to the comments section of the video posted by a paparazzi, one online user wrote, “eh 22 ghante ki flight mein aise jayengi?” Another commented, “kapde pehanna bhool gayi hai “ A third commented, “What a sensible clothing choice for 20 hr flight Hope she is flying first class and can get a complimentary night suit. Jokes apart never heard of her.”

A fourth user, commenting on Sakshi’s look, wrote, “Bhaiya kuch bhi ye toh bikini advertisement wale hain aur app isse actor/ singer bata rahe ho hadd hai thank god at least ye itne kapde pehen kar flight me ja rahe hai warna plane crash toh pakka hona thai hope everyone is safe in that flight” Another added, “height of cheapness.”

Another netizen, noticing the expression of the lady in the background while Sakshi Chopra posed, wrote, “Piche burkhe me aunty kesi dekh rahi h jese isko abhi suna degi kuch na kuch.”

What do you think of Sakshi Chopra’s airport look? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Trolled For Her Pink Monokini & ‘Unbuttoned’ Denim Look; Netizen Says, “Kya Pant Ka Button Toot Gaya Hai?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube