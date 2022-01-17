TV actor Kiran Mane, who plays the character of Vilas Patil in ‘Mulgi Zali Ho’ on Star Pravah, was recently asked to leave the show after the channel received complaints that he allegedly misbehaved with the female members of the cast.

The actor, however, insisted that he was removed from the show because of his anti-establishment stance, but the channel clarified that the action had nothing to do with Mane’s political views.

In a statement, Star Pravah clarified that Kiran Mane’s ouster from Mulgi Zali Ho was triggered by his unruly behaviour with his co-actors and crew, especially with the female members of the cast.

The channel said in a statement, “We have been given to understand that the allegations leveled by actor Mr Kiran Mane, who portrays the character of Vilas Patil on the show, ‘Mulgi Zhali Ho’, are baseless and contrived. It is unfortunate that such allegations have been made.”

“The production house has confirmed that the decision to dismiss Mr Mane from the show was on account of his misconduct with several co-artists on the show, in particular, the female protagonist of the show. Several complaints were made by his co-actors, director, and other unit members of the show against his continuous disrespectful and offensive behaviour towards them,” the statement further reads.

Continuing further, the channel said, “Despite numerous warnings given to Mr Kiran Mane he continued to behave in the same manner violating the basic decency and decorum on the sets of the show. Given our zero-tolerance policy for any kind of disrespectful behaviour towards women, we support the decision to dismiss him from the show.”

Further, they stated that they respect individual opinions and views and defined the right to free speech, “As members of the content industry, we respect all views and opinions and consider ourselves defenders of free speech. However, we are equally committed to ensuring a safe and healthy environment for our artistes, in particular, women.”

