Ekta Kapoor has delivered a few of the most successful television soap operas of all time, earning herself the title, ‘Queen of Television’. She also ventured out into OTT platforms and Bollywood, with time, keeping her television audience satisfied simultaneously. According to a recent report, she is all set to return with Naagin 6 and the official announcement might be made soon.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Naagin is a popular television series that already enjoys a huge fan following amongst the Indian audience. The show has had five seasons so far and all of them secured the top position on the TRP charts during their time. Ekta had previously revealed on Bigg Boss 15 that the sixth season is underway and the team is in the process of casting the female lead.

Advertisement

According to a recent report by Bollywood Life, Ekta Kapoor will soon make a major revelation about the upcoming season of the show after auditioning over 55 actresses for the lead role. It is being speculated that the cast lineup will also be announced soon, which was previously affected as Ekta contracted the COVID-19 virus amidst the surging cases in the city.

The report also suggests that Naagin 6 plot will involve the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the leading Naagin will have exceptional superpowers when compared to the previous ones. Some rumours also mention that the show will have more than one Naagin, which is clearly getting the fans hyped up.

Previously, Ekta Kapoor had rubbished the rumours about Rubina Dilaik and Tejasswi Prakash being finalized in the Naagin roles. She put up a special video on her Instagram feed and wrote, “NOT YET CAST FOR #NAGIN6! Asking all u guys for ur suggestions! Just recovered from COVID but admist bad muscle spasm n stomach infection heard some names who r ‘confirmed ‘! Arey bhai / behn no names r even approached or approved! Ur suggestions guys !”. Here’s a look.

Must Read: Urfi Javed’s Bold Outward Bodysuit Corset Trolled, A Netizen Says “Yeh Andar Pehente Hai, Superman Jaise Upar Nahi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube