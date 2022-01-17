Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed is not only known for her acting career in the Indian television industry but also got her social media presence. Well, when we say social media presence, we specifically emphasize Urfi’s bold fashion sense and choices.

For the unversed, Urfi Javed first made her acting debut through the TV show, Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya. Her role as Avni Pant in the show, helped the actress gain much fame. She has also been seen in other tv serials like Meri Durga, Chandra Nandini, Jiji Maa, Daayan, Aye Mere Humsafar, and Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2020).

So, coming back to the topic of her social media presence and her bold fashion choices. Urfi Javed usually shares breathtaking pics and reels of hers on her Instagram handle. Her posts are showered with much love by her fans, however, her fashion choices and posts are also brutally trolled by many netizens.

Today (17 Jan) Urfi Javed shared a new reel in which she was seen donning a black outward bodysuit corset. Well, as always the actress who was looking magnificent in her outfit ended up getting slammed by the trolls over her reel.

Urfi captioned her post which read, “Dheere Dheere!

In love with this outward bodysuit corset !!!

Outfit @shwetaswardrobe”

As soon as she shared the reel, the trolls wasted no time and started filling her comments section with unnecessary and humiliating comments.

A user wrote, “didi asa aap apne mnn se krti ho ya dvaaav m ho kisi l😂😂😂😂😂 ”

Another commented, “Yeh andar pahna jata hai upar nahi, Superman Jaisa 😂😂 ”

“ shame shame pappe shame,” another shared.

“ Kapde 2 char jagah se aur kaat do,” another commented.

A user wrote, “Shameless creature🙌🙌🙌 ”

