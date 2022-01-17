Bigg Boss 15 is nearing its grand finale and unfortunately it currently doesn’t see Umar Riaz as a contender. For the unversed, Riaz got evicted recently owing to a showdown with Pratik Sehjapal where he got physical. During that week’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan announced the doctor’s shocking eviction.

Hearing this, Rashami Desai who was pretty close to Umar broke down. Now, in a recent chat, the doctor opened up his closeness to the Uttaran actress, dating her, the love angle being only for the show more and more. Read on to know what he said.

During a recent chat with SpotboyE, Umar Riaz opened up about his relationship with Rashami Desai. Admitted that they both started liking each other on the show, the now-former Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “We were very good friends because she was there in my brother Asim’s season. They had shared a good bond and after-show got over, we were in constant touch with each other. So, when she came to Bigg Boss 15 since I am always there for my people, I had in my mind that I had to support her. She also supported me in the game. We were just good friends.”

When pointed out that a certain section of people think Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai created their love angle just for the game, the ex-Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “No, I never created any love angle for the show. If I wanted to create, I would have done it way before when everyone did it. Whether it was Karan- Tejaswi or Ieshaan- Miesha, I would have done a love angle at that time.”

The doctor added, “It was just that when Rashami Desai came into the game, we were good friends and we started liking each other on the show. We supported each other so there was a sense of closeness between us. But it was never for the show.”

What are you thoughts on Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai’s closeness? Do you think they are dating?? Let us know in the comments below.

