Veteran actor Shivaji Satam made ACP Pradyuman from CID memorable with his unique style and different approach to the character. Simply speaking, the actor has immortalised the prominent character. Without ACP the show would feel incomplete and in a recent interview, the actor has some good news for fans. Read on to know the scoop.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the crime show is considered the longest-running television series in India as it aired for nearly 22 years, starting from 1998, the last episode was aired in 2018. The show also featured Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Dinesh Phadnis, Narendra Gupta, Ashwini Kalsekar and many more actors in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, CID fame Shivaji Satam claims he currently doesn’t have any work. he said, “I won’t say that I am getting many offers. Nahi hai toh nahi hai. There are one or two offers that are not interesting as well. I am from Marathi theatre, I have always done projects that I liked.”

Although Shivaji Satam was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Haseen Dillruba, the actor shares there aren’t many roles for the actor of his age, “It’s my bad luck that no powerful characters are being written. It’s a loss on both sides. As an actor, I miss out on good work and the audience misses out on good actors.”

However, the actor does get approached by the filmmakers but the majority of the roles he’s offered are cop roles. On the other hand, when the actor was asked if he’ll play ACP Pradyuman again, to this, the actor responds, “Tomorrow (if) C.I.D. starts again, I’ll be right in the front to do the project. I’m not tired of playing the character, but tired of being home.”

As per reports, there were rumours that the CID makers are planning to bring back the crime show with the same cast but there was no confirmation. Talking about the same, Shivaji Satam shares, “Producers are talking to revive CID in a different kind of format. Yes, talks are on, but there is nothing concrete. It’s still in the air.”

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 Fame Umar Riaz Breaks Silence On His Viral Tweet Demanding Punishment For Sidharth Shukla

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube