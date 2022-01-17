Krushna Abhishek and Govinda have been at each other’s loggerheads for the past few years now, however, the comedian has been trying to cool things down by speaking good things about his Chichi mama. Similarly, in the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show he addressed the feud with the Raja Babu actor, he also admired him for his contribution to the industry and called him ‘Bade Miyan’.

In the episode, Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan appeared as the special guest, where they shared some hilarious yet interesting facts from their past. Along with the host, the two even played games and interacted with the audience.

In The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek called himself a fan of Raveena Tandon and shared how much he enjoyed watching her film Bade Miyan Bade Miyan. The actress corrected the title, saying it’s, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, responding to this, the comedian said, (Referring to Govinda), “Chote miyan mere liye bade miyan hi hai.”

Further, Krushna Abhishek talked about his dispute with Govinda, he said, “Maine jo kuch bhi seekha hai unhi se seekha hai. Yeh alag baat hai woh mereko chote miyan nahi maante hai. Theek hai, koi baat nahi, family hai, chalta rehta hai. Karenge baat, solve hoga, koi problem nahi (Whatever I have learnt is from him. It is a different story that he does not care for me these days. But it’s okay, it happens, we will talk and solve things).”

Recently, the Coolie No 1 star made headlines after he was brutally trolled for his third music video, Hello. Reacting to the actor getting criticism, Krushna told Bollywood Life, “For me, he will always be Hero No.1”

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s differences started back in 2016, when the actor missed his nephew’s show Comedy Nights Live to promote Jagga Jasoos, while he promoted the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. After the incident, Kashmera Shah’s tweet added more fuel to the matter, which didn’t go well with Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja.

Since then the two ladies don’t leave a chance to take a dig at each other on various interviews and reality shows.

