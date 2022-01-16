The Kapil Sharma Show is known for making its audiences laugh week on week. From stars coming to promote their films and shows to artists doing the same for their upcoming shows and more- every week we see the host and his crew interact with someone new.

On Saturday’s Lohri-special episode, the comedian welcomed singer Jaspinder Narula to his show and had a blast interaction with her. While introducing her, the talk show host also recalled their first official meeting on stage during one of her shows and more. Read on to know all he said.

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show recently shared an 8-minute long teaser of the show on Sony Entertainment Television’s YouTube page. The promo starts off with Sudesh Lehri and Chandan Prabhakar cutting off kites as they enjoy flying them on Makar Sankranti.

The video then moves Sharma welcoming Jaspinder Narula on stage and describing himself as her fan. It also has him then recalling their first ‘official’ meeting. Where? On the stage of a live performance. Retelling the incident, The Kapil Sharma host said, “Didi CRPF ke show mein gaa rahi thi, main bhi gaya, mere se ruka nahi gaya, main inke chalte show mein chadh gaya (She was singing at a show for CRPF officers, which I also attended. I couldn’t control myself, I crashed her live performance).”

Kapil further added that he greeted Jaspinder with a big hug, much to the confusion of those around them. Recalling their reaction to his impromptus stunt, the comedian said “Peeche log keh rahe hai, yeh kya ho raha hai, yeh Bharat Milap (The ones behind us must have been thinking what is happening, this Bharat Milap).”

This The Kapil Sharma Show promo also saw Jaspinder Narula address her fans, friends and relatives, saying that she has finally graced the talk show. Kapil further even teased her about not coming to the show earlier and joked, “Aap mere dono vaccination lagne ka wait toh nahi kar rahi thi (Were you waiting for me to get both shots of my Covid-19 vaccine)?” Check it out here:

While the Saturday episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featured actor Divya Dutta and singers Jasbir Jassi and Jaspinder Narula, tonight’s episode will see actor Raveena Tandon and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan grace it.

