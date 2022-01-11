Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is one of the most bankable stars in Indian Cinema. The superstar has delivered blockbuster films like Sooryanashi, Hera Pheri, Padman to name a few. However, he also made headlines for his affair with actresses like Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Rekha before finally settling down with Twinkle Khanna.

The superstar’s steamy affair with Raveena in the ’90s is still talked about in the tinsel town. It was at that time when both were at the peak of their careers back in the 90s and their on-screen pairing received a lot of love from the public. After the film Mohra was released, the two were madly in love with each other.

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon bonded well with each other as they came from a similar background – Punjabi- and clicked instantly. Several reports even claimed that they were spotted together on several occasions. The duo was so much serious about their relationship that they wanted to take it to the next step.

Both Akshay and Raveena even got engaged to be married secretly in a temple. In a chat show, Aranyak actress had said that his family came from Delhi and even the elders of his family had put a red dupatta on her head. As reported by Cosmopolitan, she said, “It was a voluntary decision. I was engaged to somebody I knew. This is what I wanted, to lead a very normal life. I quit in advance before marriage because we did think that when there will be last day of my shoot, we will go ahead and get married. Once I re-started my career, he again said that leave it and we will go ahead with the wedding. But, then I told him that once I chose you over my career, but now I will choose my career over you.”

“There was a very elaborate engagement ceremony. With the pandit doing pooja and everything. His family had flown down from Delhi, my family came from Delhi. One of his elders had put a red dupatta on my head, and I think that was mistaken to be a wedding,” Raveena Tandon added.

However, they parted ways in 1998. For a long time, Akshay Kumar maintained silence over his engagement, wedding and break-up reports but during a conversation with Rediff, the superstar had confessed their engagement reports. He said, “It was only an engagement which broke up later. But excuse me, we were not married at all.”

Khiladi Kumar also claimed that they maintained a cordial relationship even after their break-up. “In fact, I’ve been shooting for a long time with Raveena even after we broke up,” he said.

