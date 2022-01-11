Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the glory of the recent successful film Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui which was helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. With his choices of films and performances, the actor has established himself as one of the leading stars in the film industry.

As the actor has successfully made it to the top of the success ladder in Bollywood, he is on a professional roll and has some big news on the personal front as well. A recent report reveals that the actor has bought a new apartment in Mumbai for a whopping price.

As per the Money Control report, Ayushmann Khurrana has bought a new apartment in Mumbai for a whopping Rs 19 crore from Windsor Realty Pvt Ltd. His new abode has a total size of 4,027 sq ft with a parking space for four cars. The actor has got the custody of two apartments located on the 20th floor of Windsor Grande Residences in Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. The actor is now planning to shift to the new house with his wife Tahira Kashyap and the kids soon.

The report further claims that Ayushmann has registered the deed of the apartment last year on November 29, and paid a stamp duty of Rs 96.50 lakh for the apartments. The total size of the apartment is 4,027 sq ft, and it comes with four car parking spaces.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti Khurrana has also bought a 1,745 sq ft apartment in the same complex for Rs 7.25 crore. Hum Do Hamare Do actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 36.25 lakh for the unit that comes with two car parking spaces. It was registered on December 7.

Apart from Ayushmann and Aparshakti, the newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif moved in together in the same building as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Arjun Kapoor to purchased a new apartment for Rs 20 crore just to be closer to his ladylove Malaika Arora.

