Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan is best known for her role in the 2006 film Rang De Basanti. Hailing from a family of Nawabs, she now opens up about her starry family and revealed that her mother – veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and brother Saif Ali Khan fight a lot. Scroll down to know more.

The actress is currently promoting her web series ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’. The comedy drama that stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha, Kritika Kamra, Anya Singh and Cyrus Sahukar, is streaming on Zee5.

In a conversation with RJ Sidharth Kannan, Soha Ali Khan revealed that Saif Ali Khan is ‘the life of the party’ and that Kareena Kapoor Khan compliments him beautifully. As reported by Indian Express, she spoke about Kareena and said, “She’s really funny. It’s great to see them together because what I’d imagined of her, is not how she is at all. She’s very bindaas, she really doesn’t care about appearances. She’s just inherently… The way she tells stories, it’s lots of fun to be with her.”

The Rang De Basanti actress also spoke about her mother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Calling a ‘slightly nag’, Soha said, “She’s very scary, it’s not sweet at all. Everyone says Bangla is a mishti language, it’s not at all. She would only lose her temper in Bangla and do hisaab-kitaab in Bangla. As a result, none of us speak any Bengali. My brother and her have this wonderful relationship, where every time they fight with each other they call me. And I have to intercede.”

Soha Ali Khan further said, “She’ll then pick up the phone (makes noises pretending to speak on the phone) and hang up. I’m just like I didn’t do anything. It’s just that things that they can’t say to each other that they say very easily to me. I’m the diplomat, I’m the third child. I have the inherent charm that I rely on to get my way because otherwise, I would not have proper nutritious meals and education”.

