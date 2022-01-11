Vikram Vedha Remake: Hrithik Roshan's First Look Leaves 'OG Vikram' R Madhavan Stunned
Vikram Vedha Remake: Hrithik Roshan’s First Look Leaves ‘OG Vikram’ R Madhavan Stunned (Pic Credit: Instagram/hrithikroshan, Movie Still)

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, who on the occasion of his birthday unveiled his look from the action-thriller, Vikram Vedha remake on Monday, received praise from R Madhavan, who played Vikram in the original Tamil language neo-noir action thriller.

Madhavan, took to his Twitter and quote tweeted Hrithik’s tweet saying, “Now that’s a ‘Vedha’ I do want to see. Wow bro this is EPIC. Damnnn”.

Madhavan essayed the role of Vikram, a brave and honest police inspector who is decisive about right and wrong, in the original ‘Vikram Vedha’ where he locks horns with Vijay Sethupathi‘s Vedha, a criminal with an acute sense of grey shades of humans.

With Saif Ali Khan essaying the role of Vikram, the Hindi adaptation of the film is poised to become an epic battle between the two stars. The film, which also has Radhika Apte in a key role, is set for a September 30 release.

