One cannot deny that Ranbir Kapoor has been lucky when it comes to love. From Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, he’s dated the two most talented actors of Bollywood. He’s currently with Alia Bhatt and has even revealed that marriage is on the cards. But did you know, one of his ex-girlfriends would often end up breaking his awards? Scroll below for all the details.

Ranbir has given us some masterpieces in his 15-year-long career. From Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani to Rockstar, Barfi! and Sanju, the list is never-ending. Owing to the same, he has won many accolades and awards.

But Ranbir Kapoor once revealed that his ex-girlfriend would end up breaking his awards in anger. It all began as Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillai told him, “Your ex-girlfriends always tell me, ‘Look at the amount of awards he has got and look at us.”

To this, Ranbir Kapoor responded, “There has been a girlfriend of mine, every time we used to have a fight, she used to break an award.” He added, “I used to go, ‘Arre, woh Filmfare haath mat lagana (don’t touch my Filmfare Award).’”

That surely must be a funny scenario, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor amid the pandemic confirmed that he is dating Alia Bhatt. He referred to her as his ‘girlfriend’ and added that he would have tied the knot had it not been the pandemic era.

Just not that, Ranbir confirmed that he would want it to happen soon!

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Brahmastra. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and will mark their first association together.

