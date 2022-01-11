The sudden surge of COVID 19 cases in the country immensely affected the film industry as several movie releases had to be postponed. One such big-budget film is the pan-India movie RRR, which was originally scheduled to release on January 7, 2022. The movie features Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in small but pivotal roles and looks like they were paid a hefty amount to be a part of it.

For the unversed, RRR is a pan-India movie which was recently postponed indefinitely after theatres were shut down in a few metropolitan cities due to rising Covid cases. The movie has been directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli and stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in key roles. The plot of this film revolves around two characters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British colonies in the 1920s.

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn are also a part of the film but their roles will not be as long as that of Ram Charan and NTR Jr. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, both Alia and Ajay were paid their market price even though they have short screen time in the movie.

A source close to the development told them, “At least Alia Bhatt has been paid what she normally charges other producers in Mumbai. Although she has less than twenty minutes of playing-time she is the official leading lady of RRR and has been paid close to Rs. 9 crores for her brief role.”

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand, only makes a guest appearance but his character is important to the storyline. The BH report revealed that the actor took home ₹35 crores for just seven days of work.

It further mentioned that Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will play a crucial role in attracting audience from the Hindi belt which was why they were paid such a huge amount.

