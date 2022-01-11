2021 was an amazing year for actress Dia Mirza. After tying the nuptial knot to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together on May 14. Named Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, the baby boy had a premature birth and was in NICU for 2 months.

Advertisement

Bidding adieu to 2021, the actress took to social media and wrote that the year was “filled with incredible joy, a near-death experience, the early birth of our son and some very testing times.” Now she has elaborated about the near-death experience. Read on to know what she said.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Times Of India, Dia Mirza got candid about the near death experience she spoke about in her New Year’s post. The actress said, “I had to go in for an appendectomy in the fifth month of my pregnancy. I was in and out of hospital subsequently because of an acute bacterial infection that could have led to sepsis while I was in my sixth month of pregnancy.”

Dia Mirza continued, “My baby had to be delivered because my placenta had started to haemorrhage. It was a tough time and I’m grateful for my gynaecologist who saved our lives.”

In the same conversation, Dia Mirza was also asked how different is it being a mother during the pandemic. Responding to the same, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actress said, “To bring a child into a world in crisis has a profound impact on all our choices. I hope that someday soon we won’t have to wear masks and our children can have normalcy in their lives.”

She continued, “Our daughter is studying online and that is a struggle. Our son is too young to know the difference. But while we stay home, we cherish the time we have together and do all we can to make this time engaging, happy and safe for our children.”

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Breaking! Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Covid Positive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube