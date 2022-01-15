Color’s famous reality show Bigg Boss 15 is finally gaining all the attention after struggling to stay strong at the TRP charts, all thanks to its episodes filled with abuses and toxicity. Well, just recently it was seen that Tejasswi Prakash who is one of the top contenders in the show ended up spewing loads of hate on fellow contestant Shamita Shetty by using some really objectionable words.

For the unversed, the ugly spat between both the contestants took place recently during a task in which Shilpa Shetty’s sister was asked to ‘downgrade a contestant’. Shetty ended up taking Teja’s name, this got Teja really pissed over Shamita. During their verbal spat when Shamita took Karan Kundrra’s name, Tejasswi immediately screamed at her by claiming that she was dying to make friends with Karan, and all claimed that the show was favouring Shamita.

Witnessing this toxic behaviour by Tejasswi Prakash towards fellow contestant Shamita Shetty, the Tv stars, as well as viewers of the show, were left truly unhappy. Actors like Gauahar Khan, Kamya Punjabi, and the fans of the show, took it to their Twitter account to express their displeasure. Now, this week, Bigg Boss 15’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode will see, show’s host Salman Khan slamming Tejasswi for being disrespectful towards BB.

The week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode will witness Salman Khan bashing Tejasswi Prakash over the tantrum she threw in the house recently. The promo shows Salman asking Teja, why she feels that the entire world is against her. He also added, “Aap iss channel ko kosti rehti ho. Jis thaali mein khaate hain, ussi mein koi chedh karta hai (You keep cusring this channel. Who bites the hand that feeds)?”

When Tejasswi went on to explain herself, Salman Khan immediately went on to tell “shut up” to her. The host also said that she (Tejasswi) didn’t even care about her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, who is in the house with her.

What do you think about Tejasswi Prakash’s ugly spat with Shamita Shetty, was Salman Khan right to bash Teja over her tantrum? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

