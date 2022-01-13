Indian Television and Bollywood stars are very much aware of online trolling/hate, as netizens find a random reason to target celebrities. Similarly, telly star Divyanka Tripathi never backs out when it comes to trolling and gives savage responses whenever she’s faced with such hate. Recently, when the actress shared a morning post on her Instagram and quipped about mosquitoes by calling them ‘Indian,’ a user got triggered and questioned her about the same.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was declared as the 1st runner up in Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, while Arjun Bijlani took home the prestigious trophy in a nail-biting finale.

Advertisement

This morning Divyanka Tripathi shared multiple pictures from the gym and wrote, “Famous Indian Mosquitoes were my alarm clock today. Hope you all had a better night?!”

Divyanka Tripathi’s comment about India by allegedly calling it a mosquito was termed as ‘derogatory’ by an Instagram user. In a now-deleted comment, the user had written, “Using the term Indian Mosquitoes sounds very derogatory to the country. I am a big fan of yours but don’t appreciate the coined term.”

However, the actress was quick to take a screenshot of the comment where she gave a befitting reply. Tripathi shared her lengthy response on her social media story, she wrote, “I’m in India. These mosquitoes are in India. I’m a famous Indian. Those mosquitoes can be famous too. Why this bias between humans and insects? Tch Tch! (Above caption was meant to be funny) If you are being serious, then on a serious note – Let’s become mature and real instead of being uber-sensitive Indians & let’s better call a spade a spade! Bharat mein, mere ghar ke baaju mein open naala hai aur yahan macchhar hain! Aur Yeh sach hai! Amazon ke jungle mein bhi macchhar hain…. Yeh boloon to kya Amazon waasiyon ko bura lagna chahiye? Come on chhoti chhoti baaton pe serious mat ho! Bade bade masle bhi hain hamare aas paas!”

Divyanka Tripathi also shared, “This person quickly deleted the comment… but I do get shocked by such delicate sensitivities! Macchhar se zyada aisi nazuk soch se pareshaan hoon ab!”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 15 Exclusive! Simba Nagpal To Replace Vishal Kotian As Wild Card, Surprise Elimination On The Cards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube