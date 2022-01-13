Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Bigg Boss OTT as the boss lady, knows how to grab attention even after staying away from our television screens for a long time. The actress is currently busy promoting her newly released music video, Phoonk Le, for which she recently collaborated with Rickshaw drivers of Mumbai and performed the song in public. However, her strategy didn’t go well with netizens as they trolled her mercilessly and even called her, ‘Urfi Javed ki ammi.’

A few months ago she released her first music video Do Ghoont, which was a massive hit, before this, she was part of Ravii Dubey starrer Jamai Raja 2.0.

While promoting Phoonk Le with Rickshaw drivers, Nia Sharma chose to wear a white shirt and black jeggings, completing her look with high heels. The Naagin star was seen performing the song with grace, however, as the video went viral, netizens started trolling her and even slammed her for net wearing mask amid rise in COVID case.

Criticising Nia Sharma, a user wrote, “Urfi javed ki Ammi Nia sharm,” while another wrote, “What is this now? Also covid is spreading, she will end up spreading virus and vice versa,” a third user commented, “Comedy road show chal raha hai kya ..??,” while a fourth user wrote, “Ye ladkiya woman empowerment ki baat karti h…aur inke songs dekho.”

Recently, the actress opened up about her preparation for Phoonk Le and claimed she used to eat very little food in order to remain fit, talking to ETimes, Nia told, “I just didn’t diet, I would like to tell you, I had stopped eating to look fit for the song. It’s my working style, if I take up something challenging, I go all out. I wanted to look fit and do full justice to the song and the outfit they had given me where I’d to flaunt my flat belly.”

Nia Sharma added, “I remember eating only Quinoa and very little food for seven days. There were times when I would faint also during rehearsals but I did not give up, I just went all out and I am very happy with the outcome of the song. From workout, cycling I did everything so that I do full justice to the project. In fact, I also had a fever for a day while shooting because of the exertion but I wanted the song to come out nicely.”

