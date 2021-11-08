The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15’s Weekend Ka Vaar was all about the Diwali celebration and a great lineup of celebs also showed up in the show. Bhagyashree appeared on the show with her son Abhimanyu Dasani and Sanya Malhotra to promote Meenakshi Sundareshwar, on other hand, Ekta Kapoor surprised everyone by finally announcing the launch date of her most anticipated show, Naagin 6.

TV Czarina’s supernatural show has gained massive popularity since it was first aired in 2015. The first season featured Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and Adaa Khan in the lead roles.

Actresses such as Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma and many more telly stars have proven their prowess with their portrayal of Naagin. While appearing in Bigg Boss 15, Ekta Kapoor made everyone excited with the announcement of Naagin 6. However, she did not reveal the name of the lead actress but she dropped a hint and said that her name begins with the alphabet ‘M’.

Here we have curated a list of actresses whose name starts with ‘M’ that could be Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin in the new season.

Madhurima Tuli

Before entering Bigg Boss 13 house, Madhurima Tuli shot to fame with her portrayal of Princess Chandrakanta opposite Vishal Aditya Singh’s King Veerendra in Chandrakanta. Her looks and acting skills make her the perfect choice to play an ‘ichhadhari naagin’.

Mahhi Vij

The actress has one of the prettiest eyes in the television industry and that makes her an apt choice to play the infamous character. On many occasions, Mahhi Vij has been asked about her return to the small screen and now we are curious will Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 be her comeback show.

Mahima Makwana

We have seen her playing the role of a girl-next-door, Rani in Shubharambh, so Naagin 6 might help her break that image. Mahima Makwana seems like a fun person in real life but a serious role like this might prove success for her.

Mansi Parekh

The actress has been part of some prominent TV shows in the past but we haven’t seen her taking up the supernatural genre. Her popularity and looks can attract an audience if she plays the shape-shifting snake in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6.

Mouli Ganguly

We have known Mouli Ganguly from Kahin Kisi Roz, in the show she played the character of Shaina who later shows her ferocious side. The daily soap made her an overnight star and currently, she’s seen in &TV’s Baal Shiv. However, we would now love to see Mouli revisiting her darker shade with Naagin 6.

