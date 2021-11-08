Bigg Boss 15 contestants Afsana Khan is making headlines for her stint in the controversial house as she is doing anything and everything to make her presence feel. The Punjabi singer recently suffered panic attacks after her verbal argument with Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty. During the spat, she started hurting herself, but her behaviour wasn’t accepted by fellow contestants, netizens, even Salman Khan slammed her for the same. In an interview, the Titliaan singer’s fiancé Saajz opens up about the same and what he thinks about his lady loves gameplay.

The Punjabi singer’s fiancé is a singer, actor and music director. They were supposed to get married in November but due to Afsana’s entry in the reality show, the couple has now postponed their wedding plans until next year.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Afsana Khan’s fiancé Saajz was asked about his feeling when he saw that singer was getting a panic attack in Bigg Boss 15, he told, “Why do people see only Afsana, they should also see what Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian have been doing. Shamita and Vishal provoked her a lot on the show and she is a very sensitive person. She gets affected a lot by these things so she is bound to react like this. But, she is very good at heart and she is doing great for her. I feel whatever she did was right.”

Talking about Afsana Khan’s game in Big Boss 15, Saajz says, “I feel, she is doing pretty well on the show. But last time when she had a panic attack, her game was affected a bit. But now she understands the game and she has started playing well and she’ll go long in the game.”

He further adds that she should strategise her own game plan and not trust everyone in the show, he says, “Sab game khel rehe hai show pe, koi kisi ka saga nahi hai. So, I feel Afsana should start playing the game from the mind, not from the heart.”

Seeing such drama in Salman Khan‘s show, Saajz wishes to enter Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant to support his lady love, Afsana Khan.

