Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors are far from their characters. Someone like Dilip Joshi must be funny in his reel life, but he’s really sensible and mature in his real life. One cannot expect Jennifer Mistry aka Roshan to be a fitness freak in reality. But guess what? She is and below are all the details you need regarding it.

If one follows Jennifer on social media, they would know that she’s very actively giving updates to her massive fan base. She enjoys a 450K strong family on Instagram. From her fashion looks to the glimpses of her close ones, everything is out there on her profile.

Fans were surprised when the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared pictures of herself working out. Just after the Diwali festivities, it was great to see Jennifer Mistry hit the gym and willing to shed the extra pounds.

Jennifer Mistry shared a string of photographs where she could be seen lifting the dumbbells and working out. In other pictures, she smiled for the camera as she ran the treadmill. “workout mode,” she captioned her picture.

Check it out below:

It’s good to see Jennifer Mistry in this avatar, isn’t it?

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is making noise over the entry of a new Nattu Kaka. Earlier it was Ghanshyam Nayak who played the role but he, unfortunately, passed away last month, after his long battle with cancer.

There have been reports doing rounds on social media that the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team is now looking for a new actor to play the role of Nattu Kaka. Although the news has not been official yet some fan clubs claim to see a new actor on set. The pictures of the same have been viral for a while now.

