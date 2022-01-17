Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most beautiful and talented divas in the history of Bollywood. Bebo who enjoys a huge fan following all around the world has also been targeted many times for her bold personality in her movies as well as in real life. Well, did you know that the Shiv Sena Party had once decided to gift the actress a saree after the release of her bold, 2009 release Kurbaan’s poster?

Read on to find out what happened at the time and how the Jab We Met actress had reacted to the situation. Below is everything you need to know about the deets!

It was back in 2009 when political party Shiv Sena had targeted Kareena Kapoor Khan for the bold photoshoot for her movie Kurbaan’s poster. For the unaware, the film’s poster had shown Kareena flashing her bare back and posing with her husband Saif Ali Khan (who was semi-naked too) in it. Expressing their anger over the bold poster, Shiv Sena party’s area Vibhagpramukh Jitendra Janawale said, “We will soon visit Kareena’s residence and present her a saree.”

Later in a promotional event for the movie Kurbaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted to Shiv Sena’s comment saying that she had not received any sarees as of then but would love to have a good one. She said, “I have not received any saree yet but I hope it will be beautiful one.” Later while addressing the claims that the poster was vulgar, Kareena said, “I do not find anything wrong with the poster. I think it is very aesthetic.”

Meanwhile Kurbaan was a Rensil D’Silva directorial and the plot revolved around Avantika, who is a professor and has a romantic life with a man who she loves and thinks she knows all about. But things go for a spin when she learns that she was just a pawn in a game. The movie released on 20th November 2009, starred Kareena alongside her now-husband Saif Ali Khan. The movie also stars actors like Om Puri, Kirron Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Dia Mirza in the lead role.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be coming back on the big screen alongside Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is directed by Advait Chandan and is scheduled to hit the theatres on 14th April 2022.

