Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan share a great bond of friendship. The two starred together in Sooraj R. Barjatya’s family drama film Hum Saath Saath Hain and their bromance was much loved by the audience and the critics. However, things did not remain the same.

Advertisement

Much like everyone’s friendship, Salman and Saif’s friendship too had its ups and downs. They now have a great bond but there was a time when they were not on good terms. Their relationship soured for a while but the reason behind their tiff has been the secret all these years.

Advertisement

In an old interview, Saif Ali Khan spoke about the soured relationship with Salman Khan. As reported by IBTimes, the Sacred Games star said, “Over time, there have been some differences that have come up, which he and I best know about and that will always remain between him and me only. He is someone I have worked with, spent a lot of time with and he is someone I greatly admire as a brother. And that will never change.”

Back in 2015, superstar Salman invited Saif for the special screening of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. When Saif was asked if Salman invited him because of Kareena, he replied, “I hope not. Salman, I know, would not do anything just for the sake of it. I have known him longer than I have known Kareena. So I would hope that our equation is not dependent on her and I felt very nice about it. I have always had the highest respect and love for Salman. I hadn’t spoken to him for the longest time and was very happy to hear from him.”

While the real reason behind their tiff is not known but reports claim that it was the result of Salman’s involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. It is only after that the two remained aloof from each other for many years.

Must Read: Breaking! Lata Mangeshkar Admitted To ICU After Testing Covid Positive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube