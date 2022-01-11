Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and more became globally loved stars thanks to their portrayal of various characters on HBO’s Game Of Thrones. While the show wrapped up on May 19, 2019, it’s always interesting to read about what went into making the show and the memories the actors had making it.

In today’s throwback piece about GoT, we bring you a video of when Kit opened up about being swung around by his testi*les while shooting the show’s finale season. Want to know more about it? Well, scroll down to read and hear the actor talk about it too.

In a behind-the-scenes video released by HBO on April 15, 2019, Kit Harington opened up about riding the mechanical dragon for the first time. While revealing and reliving the experience, Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow also spoke about the time his right testi*le was trapped while filming a scene on the dragon (before effects).

While filming a key dragon scene for a finale Game Of Thrones episode, Kit Harington aka Jon Snow was left fearing the worst as he sat atop the mechanical dragon. Recalling the moment when the mechanical dragon made a violent turn and swung him around, the actor said, “Buck work is not easy. I think what sums up the buck for me was there was a bit where Jon almost falls off. The dragon swings around really violently, like this, and my right b*ll got trapped.”

The GoT actor continued, “I didn’t have time to say ‘Stop!’ And I was being swung around.” He added, “In my head, I thought, ‘This is how it ends, on this buck, swinging me around by testi*les, literally’.” While trying to hold back his laughter, he added, “Sorry. Probably too much information.”

Check out Kit Harington confessing about this here:

Well, kudos to Kit for still doing the stunt and riding the dragon.

Did you get goosebumps seeing Jon Snow riding the dragon in the finale season of Game Of Thrones? Let us know in the comments below.

