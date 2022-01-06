Squid Game star HoYeon Jung, or also known as Player 067 in the South Korean show, shares how she met with overnight success after the series was released. Becoming famous has its own pros and cons. A lot of people enjoy fame and dwell in it, but some people find it hard to handle, especially if they become popular instantly.

The show, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, much like its actors, rose to fame on Netflix and trended at the number one position in 90 countries, for a while. It also became the most-watched show, beating Bridgerton, with around 111 million people watching the series.

HoYeon Jung, who plays the role of Kang SaeByeok in Squid Game, recently spoke about how she found dealing with success difficult to navigate. In her Vogue 2022 feature, the model-turned-actress said her “entire life changed in just one month” after the Korean survival thriller premiered.

“The feeling, there’s a limit to what words can express,” the Squid Game actress HoYeon Jung said. She further shared that she lost a lot of weight. “I lost eight pounds. I don’t know why, but I couldn’t eat,” she said. “I was so confused, and it was so chaotic. I didn’t believe it. I didn’t trust it,” the actress added.

The actress further shared that regardless of how famous she got her family kept her grounded and that she was able to rely on them. “My mom did joke that my acting was very realistic, like when I’m being mean to her,” she said.

“My younger sister never really took an interest in my career,” the star added. “She just thinks of me as her older sibling, so when she told me that my acting was ‘not that bad’ in Squid Game, I was quite surprised,” HoYeon Jung added.

