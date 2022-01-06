Last week’s Day 1 was a treat for WWE fans when it came to the lights that Brock Lesnar has been added to a championship match, at the very last moment. The beast even managed to win the gold. But guess what? Originally, Seth Rollins was planned to become a new champion.

Advertisement

As we all know, Roman Reigns tested Covid positive last week. He was scheduled to fight Brock at Day 1 for the universal championship. After testing positive, Reigns was removed from the pay-per-view plans. To keep the buzz intact, Brock was added to a fatal 4-way match for the WWE championship.

Advertisement

Originally a fatal 4-way turned into a fatal 5-way match between Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Brock Lesnar. It was Brock who emerged victoriously and it was really surprising for fans as it was a change in dimensions for a storyline on Brock and Reigns’ feud.

Now, as per Dave Meltzer’s report for Sports Illustrated, it’s learned that originally it was Seth Rollins who was planned to become a new champion. The report reads, “The original plan to build for WrestleMania, whatever it was, changed greatly when Lesnar pinned Big E to win the WWE title to end Saturday’s show. The original scripted plan for the show was for Big E to lose the championship, but to Seth Rollins, who had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and the champion instead lost his title to Lesnar as the result of another positive test.”

But whatever happens, happens for good, as it is speculated that Brock Lesnar becoming the new champion has paved the way to the much-awaited rivalry between him and Bobby Lashley.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on WWE.

Must Read: Not Rock But Stone Cold Steve Austin To Make Wrestlemania 38 Special?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube