WWE fans were heartbroken when it was learned that Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock isn’t making his presence felt at Wrestlemania 38. However, the latest update has dragged legend Stone Cold Steve Austin’s name to the much-awaited event.

Advertisement

Wrestlemania 38 was in news for a possible match between Roman Reigns and The Rock. However, it seems, WWE is keen on making a fight between Reigns and Brock Lesnar at the event. So, we see no chance of The Rock gracing WM38.

Advertisement

Now, as per WrestleVotes’ tweet, none other than Stone Cold Steve Austin might return at Wrestlemania 38. Believe us, if this happens, it would make it to one of the biggest pops in pro-wrestling history.

“Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point,” reads the tweet.

Talked to a few different source this weekend & heard the same thing, WWE is very interested in having Steve Austin as a part of WrestleMania this year in Dallas. Not in a wrestling role, but a meaningful part of the event outside of just appearing. Up to creative at this point. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 20, 2021

Speaking of the event, Wrestlemania 38 is slated to happen on 2nd and 3rd April 2022. As it will be taking place in Texas, marking Stone Cold Steve Austin aka Rattle Snake’s return makes perfect sense. The Attitude Era legend last appeared on the 16th March 2020 (3:16 day) episode of RAW.

Meanwhile, it was during the promotions of Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson had cleared rumours of his Wrestlemania 38 match with Roman Reigns. Talking to Dish Nation’s Andrew Freund, he had said, “Andrew, you’ve known me for a very long time. I can tell you that there is no truth to that right now (to WM 38 match’s news). Possibly down the road, we will see.”

Must Read: When Emma Stone’s Alleged S*x Tape Made The News & An Insider Said, “The Higher She Rises, The More Valuable The Tape Becomes”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube