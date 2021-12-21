Tom Felton became a household name after he played the character of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, along with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson. We might think there’s pressure upon actors when they play a major role in massive projects but turns out not everything is the same for some actors.

Apart from the fantasy series, the actor has worked in some prominent films and TV shows, like, A Babysitter’s Guide, Monster Hunting and The Flash.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Square Mile, Tom Felton talked about the fame he received from the Harry Potter films and claims people don’t recognize him much even when he’s traveling in public transport. He further shares that the international recognition of the successful franchise didn’t help him much.

Talking to entertainment portal, Tom Felton said, “I get the best of both worlds. I take the Tube, I take the bus, I walk my dog in the park. I saw Emma Watson the other night – she looks exactly the same as she did ten years ago. It’s almost impossible for her not to be spotted. I get a lot of people whispering, ‘Is that whatshisname?'”

Talking about banning his mother from Googling him, the actor shares, “It can really affect you. I try to do as best as I can, really. We don’t really have too many examples – bearing in mind that when we did it, 20 years ago, obviously there were no social media. There wasn’t anything at all. To suddenly be in this world now where you can type in God knows what… I banned my mum from Googling me.”

Meanwhile, Tom Felton will be seen in the Harry Potter reunion titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts that will premiere on HBO Max on January 1, 2022.

The reunion episode will celebrate the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, where, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Evanna Lynch, Mark Williams, James and Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, and Matthew Lewis, will be reliving the shooting days of the film, they’ll even share some anecdotes from the hit franchise. The trailer is already out and fans super eager to witness the magic again.

